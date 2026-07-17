George's 'Varavu' Day 1 collects ₹51L, 35,890 tickets sold
Entertainment
Joju George's new action thriller, Varavu, kicked off with a lukewarm box office showing, earning ₹51 lakh on its first day.
Advance bookings looked promising, though, with over 10,000 tickets snapped up before release and 35,890 tickets sold nationwide by the end of Day 1.
'Varavu' buzz mixed, box office worries
Varavu is getting mixed buzz online. Fans are loving Joju George's performance and the action scenes, but many feel the story is pretty predictable and old-school.
Some say it reminds them of classic regional thrillers but doesn't quite match their depth.
Early chatter suggests Varavu might have a tough time keeping up momentum at the box office.