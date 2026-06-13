George's 'Varavu' delayed again day before release no new date
Entertainment
Joju George's action drama Varavu has hit pause once more, this time just a day before its planned release on June 12.
The film was already pushed back from its original May 1 date, and now the team says it's delayed again but hasn't shared a new release date, even as the team said the delay was meant to give viewers the "best possible cinematic experience."
Kailas Sajan's 'Varavu' follows planter Polachan
Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by A K Sajan, Varavu follows Polachan (or Poly), a wealthy planter heading home to settle old scores in the high ranges.
Joju George leads the cast, with Vani Viswanath, Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, and Saniya Iyappan also starring.
The film is produced by Naisy Reji under Olga Productions.