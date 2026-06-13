George's 'Varavu' delayed again day before release no new date Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Joju George's action drama Varavu has hit pause once more, this time just a day before its planned release on June 12.

The film was already pushed back from its original May 1 date, and now the team says it's delayed again but hasn't shared a new release date, even as the team said the delay was meant to give viewers the "best possible cinematic experience."