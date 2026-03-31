Gera of 'Dhurandhar 2' shares 1998 Mumbai letters revealing struggles
Entertainment
Gaurav Gera, now known for Dhurandhar 2, recently shared heartfelt letters he wrote to his parents back in 1998 when he first moved from Delhi to Mumbai.
The letters reveal how he juggled theater gigs like Man Of La Mancha, but also struggled with money, at one point telling his parents that "nothing has materialized on the money front."
Despite the challenges, his hope and determination really shine through.
Gera called 'Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal' toughest
In 2013, Gera took on a memorable challenge by playing a woman in the comedy show Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal.
He went all in, studying how women move and even changing his voice for the role.
Looking back in 2021, he called it his toughest performance yet and said it gave him a whole new appreciation for what female actors do every day.