Gera of 'Dhurandhar 2' shares 1998 Mumbai letters revealing struggles Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

Gaurav Gera, now known for Dhurandhar 2, recently shared heartfelt letters he wrote to his parents back in 1998 when he first moved from Delhi to Mumbai.

The letters reveal how he juggled theater gigs like Man Of La Mancha, but also struggled with money, at one point telling his parents that "nothing has materialized on the money front."

Despite the challenges, his hope and determination really shine through.