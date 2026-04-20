Gera praises Singh's dedication on 'Dhurandhar' set playing undercover agents
Entertainment
Gaurav Gera recently opened up about working with Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar, calling him "a superstar for a reason."
He shared how Ranveer's dedication stood out, showing up on set even when he wasn't filming his own scenes.
Both actors play undercover agents and share a close bond in the film.
Gera highlights Singh's 'Dhurandhar' maturity
Gera also talked about their old Chutki-shopkeeper videos, which have gone viral again, and was touched that Ranveer still remembers those fun times.
He praised how much Ranveer has grown as an actor, saying it was to see the maturity he brought to his role in Dhurandhar, especially compared to his usual high-energy image.