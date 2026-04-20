Gera praises Singh's dedication on 'Dhurandhar' set playing undercover agents

Gera highlights Singh's 'Dhurandhar' maturity

Gera also talked about their old Chutki-shopkeeper videos, which have gone viral again, and was touched that Ranveer still remembers those fun times.

He praised how much Ranveer has grown as an actor, saying it was to see the maturity he brought to his role in Dhurandhar, especially compared to his usual high-energy image.