Gerber recalls riding to Swift-Kelce wedding with parents as highlight

Kaia Gerber just shared a favorite memory from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026.

For her, the highlight wasn't just the celebrity crowd: it was riding to the event with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

"This is actually really fun," Kaia said, calling it a nostalgic experience since she hadn't sat in the back seat with them in ages.