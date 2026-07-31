Gerber recalls riding to Swift-Kelce wedding with parents as highlight
Entertainment
Kaia Gerber just shared a favorite memory from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026.
For her, the highlight wasn't just the celebrity crowd: it was riding to the event with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
"This is actually really fun," Kaia said, calling it a nostalgic experience since she hadn't sat in the back seat with them in ages.
Gerber and Crawford wore matching dresses
Kaia and Cindy showed up in matching black dresses (as seen on Instagram), while Rande later called the night "a true fairytale."
Kaia described the whole celebration as "genuinely a love story," saying she loved sharing it with her mom.