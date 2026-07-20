Gere and Silva celebrate Spain's World Cup 2026 final win
Entertainment
Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva were spotted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, celebrating Spain's big victory over Argentina.
They watched the match at New York New Jersey Stadium with Silva's 13-year-old son, Albert.
Silva, who is originally from Spain, shared joyful moments from the trophy ceremony on Instagram.
Silva posts family photos, halftime stars
Silva posted family photos (including one with Gere and Javier Bardem holding a Spain T-shirt) and highlights from a halftime show packed with stars like Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber.
Silva said she felt proud to see Spain win on such a huge stage.
Married since 2018, Gere and Silva announced their move to Spain two years ago and have four children in their blended family, with two shared.