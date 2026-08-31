Ghai recalls fight with Khan before 'Yuvvraaj' and father's apology
Entertainment
Director Subhash Ghai shared that before making Yuvvraaj, he and Salman Khan had a heated argument at a party over creative and personal issues, which even turned physical.
The next morning, Salman's father, Salim Khan, stepped in and made Salman apologize.
Ghai said he was moved by the gesture and chose to forgive him.
Apology sparked 'Yuvvraaj' with Kapoor Kaif
That apology actually sparked a friendship between Ghai and Salman. Their renewed bond led to them working together on Yuvvraaj with Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.
Ghai said, "After that, we did a film together."