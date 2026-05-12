Ghanta's 'The Paradise' shifts to August 21 instead of March
Entertainment
Nani's next film, The Paradise, is now hitting theaters on August 21 instead of March.
Despite some buzz about delays and reshoots, the team set things straight: more than 100 days of shooting have already been completed successfully, and the remaining schedule is happening as planned with zero reshoots needed.
Ravichander track 'Aaya Sher' features Ghanta
Alongside Nani, the film stars Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu.
Anirudh Ravichander is behind the music—including the viral track Aaya Sher where Nani goes all out on the dance floor.
The story is set in Secunderabad and will release in several South Indian languages plus Hindi.
Fans can also spot Nani rocking long braids and a nose pin—a fresh switch from his recent roles.