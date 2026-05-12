Ghanta's 'The Paradise' shifts to August 21 instead of March

Ravichander track 'Aaya Sher' features Ghanta

Alongside Nani, the film stars Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu.

Anirudh Ravichander is behind the music—including the viral track Aaya Sher where Nani goes all out on the dance floor.

The story is set in Secunderabad and will release in several South Indian languages plus Hindi.

Fans can also spot Nani rocking long braids and a nose pin—a fresh switch from his recent roles.