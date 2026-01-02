Next Article
'Ghar Kab Aaoge': Sonu, Arijit, Diljit team up for a powerful track
Entertainment
The teaser for "Ghar Kab Aaoge" just dropped, and it's got some serious star power—Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh all on vocals.
T-Series is promoting it as a significant musical collaboration, bringing back an iconic song with a new twist for today's generation.
A heartfelt tribute to Border and beyond
This new track reimagines Anu Malik's original with Mithoon's music and Manoj Muntashir Shukla's lyrics, celebrating themes of duty and sacrifice.
It pays homage to the 1997 classic "Sandese Aate Hai" from the film Border.
The full song launches today at Longewala-Tanot in Rajasthan—just ahead of Border 2 hitting theaters this January with another big cast lineup.