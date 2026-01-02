Next Article
'Kingdom 2' officially canceled—franchise plans dropped
Entertainment
Producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed that Kingdom 2, the sequel to the 2025 film Kingdom, is no longer happening.
The original movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was supposed to kick off a bigger franchise, but those plans have now been shelved.
What's next for the team?
Even though Kingdom 2 isn't moving forward, Vamsi and Tinnanuri intend to collaborate on a new project after Gowtam completes his current film.
Their completed film Magic is also waiting for release.
As for Deverakonda, you'll see him next in Rowdy Janardhana—an action thriller set to hit screens in 2026.