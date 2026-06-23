Ghatak's 6 restored classics screen at Il Cinema Ritrovato festival Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's work is getting a big spotlight this year; six of his restored classics are showing at Italy's Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival for his 100th birthday.

Thanks to India's National Film Heritage Mission, films like Meghe Dhaka Tara and Subarnarekha have been carefully brought back to life, with Pune-based Cameo Media Labs making sure the original audio still shines for global audiences.