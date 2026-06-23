Ghatak's 6 restored classics screen at Il Cinema Ritrovato festival
Legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's work is getting a big spotlight this year; six of his restored classics are showing at Italy's Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival for his 100th birthday.
Thanks to India's National Film Heritage Mission, films like Meghe Dhaka Tara and Subarnarekha have been carefully brought back to life, with Pune-based Cameo Media Labs making sure the original audio still shines for global audiences.
BFI Southbank hosts month-long Ghatak retrospective
These same films are also featured in a month-long retrospective at London's BFI Southbank, keeping the centennial celebrations going strong.
Purab Gujar from Cameo Media Labs shared that preserving authentic sound is key to honoring Ghatak's vision.
The restoration project is led by India's film development and archive teams, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema on the world stage.