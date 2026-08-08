Ghatge and Bhathena reunite onscreen, evoke 'Chak De! India' nostalgia
Entertainment
Sagarika Ghatge and Vivan Bhathena, who played the memorable Preeti and Abhimanyu in 2007's Chak De! India, are reuniting for a new film nearly two decades later.
Bhathena shared the news with a playful behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram, sparking instant nostalgia for fans of the classic sports drama.
Ghatge returns to acting in 2027
This marks Ghatge's return to acting after focusing on family life with cricketer Zaheer Khan and their son, born last year.
Her last movie was Footfairy (2020), and she debuted online with BOSS: Baap of Special Services.
The new film drops in 2027, but fans are already hyped: social media is buzzing with throwbacks and excitement for this onscreen reunion.