Ghetto Kids to join Shakira at FIFA 2026 halftime show

Ghetto Kids's viral roots, $100 million goal

The Ghetto Kids first grabbed attention in 2014 with their viral dance video for Sitya Loss and have since appeared in French Montana's "Unforgettable" and performed during events linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This year, they'll perform with Shakira during the tournament, a blend of Afrobeats and reggaeton, which will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and aims to raise $100 million by the end of the tournament to improve education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

The World Cup runs June 11-July 19 across cities in the US Mexico, and Canada.