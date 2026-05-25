'Ghis': Akshay becomes Bhojpuri 'item boy' in 'Welcome 3' song
What's the story
The second song from the upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle, titled Ghis Ghis Ghis, was released on Monday. The track features Akshay Kumar and Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh dancing to a quirky Bhojpuri number. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and will hit theaters on June 26.
Character details
Kumar's look in the song
In the song, Kumar is seen in a loose kurta and white pants, with long straight hair and a beard. His look is complemented by a gamcha (cotton towel) tied around his waist. Singh, on the other hand, looks stunning in a yellow sequined sari. The video also features Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav. Kumar goes all out in his goofy avatar, and Rawal's character describes him as an "item boy."
Twitter Post
'It's time to switch the vibe...'
Agar aapki zindagi thodi zyada hi ghis rahi hai toh it’s time to switch the vibe with #GhisGhisGhis 🧼🔥— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 25, 2026
Song Out Now : https://t.co/vNgTizYNWp#WelcomeToTheJungle, the chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rFZYXCgDkR
Film details
Know more about 'Welcome 3'
The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani. It is the third installment of the Welcome franchise, which started with Welcome in 2007 and was followed by Welcome Back in 2015. The first film starred Kumar and Katrina Kaif, while John Abraham and Shruti Haasan headlined the second part.