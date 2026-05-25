'Ghis': Akshay becomes Bhojpuri 'item boy' in 'Welcome 3' song

Character details

Kumar's look in the song

In the song, Kumar is seen in a loose kurta and white pants, with long straight hair and a beard. His look is complemented by a gamcha (cotton towel) tied around his waist. Singh, on the other hand, looks stunning in a yellow sequined sari. The video also features Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav. Kumar goes all out in his goofy avatar, and Rawal's character describes him as an "item boy."