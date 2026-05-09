Ghosh announces marriage soon, calls planning exciting and overwhelming
Entertainment
Rudranil Ghosh, a favorite in Bengali cinema, has shared that he's getting married soon.
He described the planning as both exciting and a bit overwhelming, but said he's thrilled to celebrate this big moment with his closest people and wants to make it truly memorable.
Fans curious about Ghosh's wedding style
Details are still under wraps, but everyone's curious to see how Ghosh will mix traditional vibes with a modern twist for his big day.
The news has sparked plenty of buzz among fans and fellow actors who are all rooting for him as he starts this new chapter.