Ghosh cleared of 'Kahaani 2' plagiarism after nearly 10 years
Entertainment
After nearly 10 years, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has finally been cleared of plagiarism accusations over his film < em>Kahaani 2.
The case started when Umesh Prasad Mehta from Jharkhand claimed Ghosh had copied his script, but last month the court ruled in Ghosh's favor, putting an end to the long legal hassle.
Supreme Court backed screenwriters association findings
The Screenwriters Association compared both scripts and found no real evidence that supported Mehta's claims. Ghosh took these findings to the Supreme Court, which backed him up.
Reflecting on the verdict, Ghosh shared with Hindustan Times that it was "It is quite a nightmare; it went on for about 10 years," adding he's relieved to finally move forward after a stressful decade.