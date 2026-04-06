Ghoshal buys 29.7cr Godrej Trilogy flat in Mumbai's Worli
Entertainment
playback singer Shreya Ghoshal just picked up a plush apartment in Mumbai's trendy Worli neighborhood for ₹29.7 crore.
The spacious flat, located in Godrej Trilogy, covers over 2,400 square feet and the deal was officially registered on April 1, 2026.
Ghoshal paid nearly 1.8cr stamp duty
On top of the hefty price tag, Shreya paid nearly ₹1.8 crore in stamp duty and got three parking spots with her new place.
Worli is a favorite among luxury homebuyers thanks to its great connectivity (think Bandra-Worli Sea Link) and its reputation for sky-high property prices and upscale living.