Ghoshal calls Bollywood music male-heavy and rejects objectifying songs
Entertainment
Shreya Ghoshal isn't holding back about the gender gap in Bollywood music.
On The Male Feminist Podcast, she said the industry is "very male-heavy," with most songs going to men, and there are some romantic duets.
She shared that she's turned down hit songs with objectifying lyrics, saying, "There were some popular songs which did very well, but I said no."
Ghoshal uneasy about 'Chikni Chameli' lyrics
Ghoshal pointed out that because of independent music, it is changing. She admitted feeling uneasy about some past tracks (like "Chikni Chameli") and said she wouldn't sing them today.
She also mentioned how awkward it feels when young girls sing along to provocative lyrics without really understanding them.