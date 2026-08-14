Ghoshal joins Romy for 'Vaaroon Forever' from 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Entertainment
Mirzapur's iconic song Vaaroon is getting a fresh twist as Vaaroon Forever for the upcoming film, Mirzapur: The Movie.
This time, Shreya Ghoshal joins Romy (the original singer), promising a new vibe for fans.
The track drops on August 18, so mark your calendars if you loved the original!
'Mirzapur: The Movie' releases September 4
Mirzapur: The Movie lands in theaters on September 4, picking up after season one's story.
Original stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu are back, while Ravi Kishan joins as an antagonist and Jitendra Kumar steps in as Bablu Pandit.
Produced by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, it'll be out in Hindi and Telugu, ready to keep Mirzapur fans hooked!