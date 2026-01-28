'Cannot be boxed': Shreya Ghosal reacts to Arijit Sigh's retirement

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has expressed her support for Arijit Singh after his recent announcement to retire from playback singing. In a comment on Singh's Instagram post , Ghoshal described this decision as the beginning of a "new phase" in his career. She also said she was excited to see what he creates next and emphasized that an artist of Singh's caliber cannot be defined by traditional means.

Supportive message Ghoshal's comment on Singh's Instagram post Ghoshal wrote, "It's the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh, and I am truly excited to hear, listen, and experience what this genius churns out!!" "I can never call this the end of an era." "An artist of his caliber can never be defined by traditional means and mediums or be boxed in to fit the set formula." "Time to soar higher, my dear Arijit."

Industry response Singh's announcement and Ghoshal's reaction Singh, one of India's most popular playback singers, announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday. In a detailed statement on Instagram, he thanked fans for their love and support over the years. Fans had mixed reactions, with one saying, "Excited to see The Arijit Singh as Independent artist." While another quipped, "What is Bollywood without Arijit Singh?"

