Ghoshal supports Singh's playback singing retirement

'Cannot be boxed': Shreya Ghosal reacts to Arijit Sigh's retirement

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 28, 2026
05:54 pm
What's the story

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has expressed her support for Arijit Singh after his recent announcement to retire from playback singing. In a comment on Singh's Instagram post, Ghoshal described this decision as the beginning of a "new phase" in his career. She also said she was excited to see what he creates next and emphasized that an artist of Singh's caliber cannot be defined by traditional means.

Supportive message

Ghoshal's comment on Singh's Instagram post

Ghoshal wrote, "It's the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh, and I am truly excited to hear, listen, and experience what this genius churns out!!" "I can never call this the end of an era." "An artist of his caliber can never be defined by traditional means and mediums or be boxed in to fit the set formula." "Time to soar higher, my dear Arijit."

Industry response

Singh's announcement and Ghoshal's reaction

Singh, one of India's most popular playback singers, announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday. In a detailed statement on Instagram, he thanked fans for their love and support over the years. Fans had mixed reactions, with one saying, "Excited to see The Arijit Singh as Independent artist." While another quipped, "What is Bollywood without Arijit Singh?"

Career transition

Singh's future plans and ongoing projects

Despite stepping away from playback singing, Singh clarified that he is not quitting music altogether. He reportedly wrote on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, "I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist." He also assured fans that he would continue making music in different capacities.

