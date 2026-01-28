'Cannot be boxed': Shreya Ghosal reacts to Arijit Sigh's retirement
What's the story
Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has expressed her support for Arijit Singh after his recent announcement to retire from playback singing. In a comment on Singh's Instagram post, Ghoshal described this decision as the beginning of a "new phase" in his career. She also said she was excited to see what he creates next and emphasized that an artist of Singh's caliber cannot be defined by traditional means.
Supportive message
Ghoshal's comment on Singh's Instagram post
Ghoshal wrote, "It's the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh, and I am truly excited to hear, listen, and experience what this genius churns out!!" "I can never call this the end of an era." "An artist of his caliber can never be defined by traditional means and mediums or be boxed in to fit the set formula." "Time to soar higher, my dear Arijit."
Industry response
Singh's announcement and Ghoshal's reaction
Singh, one of India's most popular playback singers, announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday. In a detailed statement on Instagram, he thanked fans for their love and support over the years. Fans had mixed reactions, with one saying, "Excited to see The Arijit Singh as Independent artist." While another quipped, "What is Bollywood without Arijit Singh?"
Career transition
Singh's future plans and ongoing projects
Despite stepping away from playback singing, Singh clarified that he is not quitting music altogether. He reportedly wrote on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, "I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist." He also assured fans that he would continue making music in different capacities.