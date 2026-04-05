Ghoshal wins Best Playback Singer at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards
Entertainment
Shreya Ghoshal just picked up the Best Playback Singer (female) award at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for her soulful "Saiyaara" title track.
She stood out among some big names like Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi, Shilpa Rao, and Parampara Tandon.
Mohit Suri accepted the trophy for her.
Chetak winners chosen by 53 jurors
The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, spotlight top talent in Indian cinema.
Winners are chosen by a panel of 53 filmmakers and cultural icons (think people like Shoojit Sircar and Vidya Balan) using a process that values creativity and audience impact.
The ceremony was streamed live on YouTube and Sony LIV, making it easy for fans to tune in from anywhere.