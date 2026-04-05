Ghoshal wins Best Playback Singer at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards

Chetak winners chosen by 53 jurors

The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, spotlight top talent in Indian cinema.

Winners are chosen by a panel of 53 filmmakers and cultural icons (think people like Shoojit Sircar and Vidya Balan) using a process that values creativity and audience impact.

The ceremony was streamed live on YouTube and Sony LIV, making it easy for fans to tune in from anywhere.