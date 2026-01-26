'Ghost' watch! SRK flaunts ₹13cr Rolex Daytona at Joy Awards
Entertainment
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan attended the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, but it was his wrist that stole the show.
SRK wore an ultra-rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona "Blue Sapphire"—a watch so exclusive it's never even been in a Rolex catalog.
What is the price?
This "ghost" Daytona is valued at a jaw-dropping ₹13.51 crore (about $15 million).
With only a handful made worldwide, it's one of those watches you almost never see in real life.
Other prized possessions
SRK's love for luxury timepieces doesn't stop there.
His collection also includes gems like the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, BVLGARI Octo Roma Tourbillon Sapphire, and a TAG Heuer Carrera SpaceX edition—making his watch game seriously next level.