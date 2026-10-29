'Ghosts' returns Oct. 29 Halloween, Dec. 10 Christmas before 2027
Entertainment
Ghosts is briefly returning to screens for a spooky Halloween special on October 29 (9-10pm Eastern on CBS) and a Christmas episode on December 10.
These two episodes are dropping before the full season arrives in early 2027, so fans get an early treat.
Port and Wiseman promise Pete answers
Season six picks up right after last season's cliffhanger: Sam and Jay managed to save Woodstone Manor, but Pete is mysteriously fading away.
Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman say Pete's story will finally get answers this season.
Expect familiar faces too: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Ben Feldman are all set to return.