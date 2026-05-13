Gibb, 'Revenge of the Nerds's star, dies after health complications
Entertainment
Donald Gibb, the unforgettable "Ogre" from Revenge of the Nerds, passed away at 71 on May 12 in Texas after ongoing health complications.
His son Travis shared that Gibb was surrounded by loved ones and remembered him as someone who cared deeply for family, friends, and fans.
Gibb acted in 'Bloodsport' and TV
Gibb wasn't just Ogre: he showed up in Bloodsport (1988), < em>Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite (1996), and TV shows like 1st and Ten.
Fun fact: he even had a short stint with the San Diego Chargers before acting took over.
Gibb dies 3 months after Carradine
His passing comes only three months after Robert Carradine, another Nerds star, died.
Both leave behind a legacy that still connects with fans of classic comedy.