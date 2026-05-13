Gibb, 'Revenge of the Nerds's star, dies after health complications Entertainment May 13, 2026

Donald Gibb, the unforgettable "Ogre" from Revenge of the Nerds, passed away at 71 on May 12 in Texas after ongoing health complications.

His son Travis shared that Gibb was surrounded by loved ones and remembered him as someone who cared deeply for family, friends, and fans.