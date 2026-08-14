Gidwani calls Bollywood 'fake' over artists' rights and protections
Veteran actor Kitu Gidwani is speaking up about how Bollywood treats its artists, especially older women.
In a recent interview, she called the industry "fake" and pointed out that there are no real protections for performers, unpaid royalties and a lack of intellectual property rights, leaving her complaining about having to keep working even after about 42 years (1984-2026).
Gidwani urges roles beyond grandmother stereotypes
Gidwani highlighted that women at 30 are often stuck playing grandmothers on TV, regardless of how they actually look.
She compared Bollywood's lack of support to Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild, which offers better safeguards.
Now, she's urging the industry to create more diverse roles for older women, ones that explore power, love, and sex, comedy, and action instead of just sticking them in tired stereotypes.