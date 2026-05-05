Gigi Hadid gushes over Bradley Cooper during Met Gala

Hadid made a striking return to the Met Gala in a sheer Miu Miu creation, which Vogue described as a blend of her favorite collections from the brand. Despite Cooper's initial absence, he made a surprise appearance later in the evening. A photo of him in a black suit with a white-collared shirt was shared online .

Relationship journey

Hadid, Cooper are getting 'more and more serious'

Hadid (31) and Cooper (51) have been together for nearly three years, but this is their first Met Gala as a couple. They first sparked romance rumors in 2023 after they were spotted dining together. A source had previously told People that their relationship was "going really well" and getting "more and more serious" after spending time together in Philadelphia. The couple went Instagram official in May 2025 during Hadid's 30th birthday celebrations.