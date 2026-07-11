Gignac sold swift wedding trash cubes from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Jul 11, 2026

Taylor Swift fans just bought out all the "wedding trash" collected outside her Madison Square Garden wedding with Travis Kelce.

Artist Justin Gignac picked up things like bottle caps and cigarette butts near the venue, sealed them in clear cubes, and sold all 50 for $25 each as part of his quirky "NYC Pocket Garbage: Not Invited Edition."