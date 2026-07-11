Gignac sold swift wedding trash cubes from Madison Square Garden
Entertainment
Taylor Swift fans just bought out all the "wedding trash" collected outside her Madison Square Garden wedding with Travis Kelce.
Artist Justin Gignac picked up things like bottle caps and cigarette butts near the venue, sealed them in clear cubes, and sold all 50 for $25 each as part of his quirky "NYC Pocket Garbage: Not Invited Edition."
Gignac turns event leftovers into collectibles
Gignac's art turns everyday leftovers from big moments into collectible keepsakes: he's done it for events like Obama's inauguration and Yankees's World Series win too.
This time, buyers from about 30 countries grabbed a piece of Swift history, showing just how far fans will go for truly one-of-a-kind merch.