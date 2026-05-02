Peacock developing series on Gilgo Beach murders: What to expect

Streaming platform Peacock is developing a scripted true crime series based on the infamous Gilgo Beach murders, reported Variety. The project will be written and executive produced by Jordan Hawley, with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson also serving as an executive producer under his G-Unit Films and Television banner. The series is inspired by the Peacock docuseries The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, which Jackson also executive-produced.

Series logline The series will explore the killer's double life The official logline for the series reads: "For 30 years, the Long Island serial killer hunted in the shadows of suburbia - evading law enforcement by living an unremarkable double life." "When detectives finally crack the case, his devoted wife and children are forced to confront the man they thought they knew, now revealed as a sadistic killer."

Case details More about the Gilgo Beach murders Between 2010 and 2011, police found 10 sets of human remains close to Gilgo Beach in Long Island, NY. Rex Heuermann was arrested for seven of these murders and confessed to an eighth after his arrest. He recently pleaded guilty and is scheduled for sentencing in June 2026.

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