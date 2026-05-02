Peacock developing series on Gilgo Beach murders: What to expect
What's the story
Streaming platform Peacock is developing a scripted true crime series based on the infamous Gilgo Beach murders, reported Variety. The project will be written and executive produced by Jordan Hawley, with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson also serving as an executive producer under his G-Unit Films and Television banner. The series is inspired by the Peacock docuseries The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, which Jackson also executive-produced.
Series logline
The series will explore the killer's double life
The official logline for the series reads: "For 30 years, the Long Island serial killer hunted in the shadows of suburbia - evading law enforcement by living an unremarkable double life." "When detectives finally crack the case, his devoted wife and children are forced to confront the man they thought they knew, now revealed as a sadistic killer."
Case details
More about the Gilgo Beach murders
Between 2010 and 2011, police found 10 sets of human remains close to Gilgo Beach in Long Island, NY. Rex Heuermann was arrested for seven of these murders and confessed to an eighth after his arrest. He recently pleaded guilty and is scheduled for sentencing in June 2026.
Career highlights
Other projects by Hawley and Jackson
Hawley has an impressive portfolio, having served as an executive producer on Netflix's Sex/Life and Lifetime's UnReal. He was also a co-executive producer on ABC's A Million Little Things. His other credits include Smallville, the Taken TV series, and Deception. Meanwhile, Jackson is an executive producer on Starz's popular Power franchise and is currently developing a series based on his novel The Accomplice at Peacock, with Taraji P Henson set to star.