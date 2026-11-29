Gill evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20' as Dubey grows emotional
Love Gill was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 this week, and her graceful exit left close friend Amrapali Dubey emotional.
Host Salman Khan built up the suspense by revealing Gill was one of three contestants at risk before asking her to leave with dignity.
Khan rebukes ScoutOP and Gullu
Things got heated when Salman called out ScoutOP and Gullu for their harsh comments about Gill.
ScoutOP admitted he was upset with Gill and used some strong words but later apologized, saying he never meant to hurt anyone.
Keeping the show's drama alive as always.