Gilpin wins 1st Emmy as guest actress for 'Widow's Bay'
Entertainment
Betty Gilpin just scored her first Emmy, taking home the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys.
She was recognized for playing Sarah Westcott Warren in Apple TV's horror-comedy Widow's Bay, a role that dives into the origins of her town's creepy curse.
After her fourth Emmy nomination, this win is a big moment for Gilpin.
Gilpin beat 6 nominees at Emmys
Gilpin's win is even sweeter considering she beat out big names like Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear), Leslie Bibb, Cherry Jones, Laurie Metcalf, Kaitlin Olson, and Lauren Weedman (Hacks).
The Creative Arts Emmys took place at Los Angeles's Peacock Theater and will air as a single broadcast on FXX on September 12.