'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' and 'Michael' lead April 24 releases

April 24 films cast and plots

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 brings back Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in another round of quirky romance.

Michael stars Jaafar Jackson as his legendary uncle Michael Jackson, tracing his journey from child star to global icon (with Colman Domingo and Nia Long as his parents).

For suspense and chills: Mercy dives into tough choices around euthanasia with Adil Hussain; Fuze follows chaos after a World War II bomb is found in London; and The Wardrobe sees Divya Agarwal facing supernatural scares linked to an ordinary piece of furniture.