Who was Giorgos Mazonakis? Greek musician dies at 54
What's the story
Renowned Greek musician Giorgos Mazonakis passed away on Wednesday in Athens. The 54-year-old singer reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Elpis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family has not yet confirmed the official cause of death, according to Greek public broadcaster ERT and Kathimerini. Mazonakis was known for his unique blend of traditional Greek laiko singing with pop, dance, and electronic sounds.
Health crisis
Emergency call made from private stem cell clinic
Greek City Times reported that an emergency call was made to Greece's National Emergency Aid Centre (EKAB) from a private Stem Cell clinic in Kolonaki.
The clinic reportedly informed EKAB about Mazonakis's cardiac arrest.
An emergency responder arrived at the clinic around 4:26pm (local time) on Wednesday and administered CPR to the singer before he was taken to Elpis Hospital, where doctors attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful.
Medical details
Reported heart attack after intravenous catheter insertion
According to local media, Mazonakis had visited the Stem Cell clinic for a scheduled procedure.
However, a heart attack was triggered after an intravenous catheter was reportedly inserted into his body.
The singer was never married and did not have children.
Career highlights
Mazonakis was a major figure in the Greek nightclub scene
Mazonakis was a major figure in the Greek nightclub scene, performing at venues such as Posidonio, Bio-Bio, Lido, and Gazi. He also toured extensively outside Greece, including Cyprus, Germany, Australia, and the United States.
In addition to his music career, he became a television personality and served as a coach on the reality TV show The Voice of Greece.