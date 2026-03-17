Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal allegedly receives death threats from gangster

Renowned Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal has reportedly received death threats from notorious gangster Goldy Brar, as per Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal. The threat comes amid the controversy surrounding Grewal's recent film Akaal: The Unconquered. In an X post, Badal shared an audio clip where a man claiming to be Brar can be heard threatening Grewal.

Security concerns Badal raises issue with Punjab CM Mann Badal raised the issue with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing his concern over Grewal's safety. He wrote, "Disturbed to learn that our superstar Gippy Grewal received a threat from notorious gangster Goldy Brar - right after CM @BhagwantMann withdrew his security cover, just because he came to meet me at my Badal residence recently!" "We already lost one of our best singers, Sidhu Moosewala, due to Bhagwant's disastrous decision to withdraw his security and leak it to the media."

Twitter Post See the post here Disturbed to learn that our superstar Gippy Grewal received a threat from notorious gangster Goldy Brar — right after CM @BhagwantMann withdrew his security cover, just because he came to meet me at my Badal residence recently!

No one is safe in Punjab anymore, as law and order… pic.twitter.com/SyZQoUXmG9 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 17, 2026

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Threat details Here's what Brar allegedly said In the audio clip shared by Badal, a man claiming to be Brar can be heard threatening Grewal in Punjabi. The message roughly translates to a greeting identifying himself as Brar and saying he had messaged Grewal a few days ago without receiving a reply. He says he wants to discuss something and warns that while Grewal might ignore his message, he would not be able to ignore the bullets that'll rain down on him.

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