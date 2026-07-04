OTT: When, where to watch 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, titled The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to premiere on JioHotstar in India on July 29. This follows its international release on Disney+ and Hulu. The film sees Anne Hathaway reprise her role as Andy Sachs, now a feature editor at Runway magazine. Meryl Streep also returns as the iconic Miranda Priestly.
Sequel insights
Plot of the sequel and cast ensemble
The sequel takes place nearly two decades after the original film, with Andy navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape. The story explores her collaboration with Priestly as they tackle corporate takeovers, budget cuts, and the unpredictable industry. Apart from Hathaway and Streep, the sequel also stars Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling.
Original film
Revisit the original film
The original The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, became a global sensation and a pop culture phenomenon. Based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel of the same name, the film earned Streep an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. It continues to be one of Hollywood's most beloved fashion dramas. David Frankel, who directed the 2006 hit, returned to helm the sequel.