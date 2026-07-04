OTT: When, where to watch 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Original film

Revisit the original film

The original The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, became a global sensation and a pop culture phenomenon. Based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel of the same name, the film earned Streep an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. It continues to be one of Hollywood's most beloved fashion dramas. David Frankel, who directed the 2006 hit, returned to helm the sequel.