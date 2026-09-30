Glastonbury 2027 returns with dates and ticket sale times
Entertainment
Glastonbury is back after a break, with the 2027 festival set for June 23-27 at Worthy Farm.
Coach ticket sales kick off Thursday at 6pm BST (£408 plus coach fare), and general admission opens Sunday at 9am BST.
Registration required for coach tickets
You needed to register by September 25 to buy coach tickets, which include coach travel from 28 locations across the country, including London and Manchester.
On sale day, just use your registration number in the online queue, up to six tickets per transaction with a deposit.
And about those Oasis rumors? Emily Eavis said they're not due to play the 2027 festival.
Miss out? There'll be another ticket resale in spring.