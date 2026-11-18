Glastonbury returns June 23 2027 with Styles and Eilish
Glastonbury Festival is back on June 23, 2027, and the lineup is huge: Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are headlining, while Sam Fender opens the weekend on the Friday night and Cher takes the Sunday afternoon legends slot.
After a year off, the festival returns to Worthy Farm in Somerset and is set to welcome 200,000 fans.
Tickets sold out in 42 minutes
Tickets sold out in just 42 minutes this year (even with the £408 price tag), which shows how massive Glasto still is.
Organizer Emily Eavis described the announcement as "an early taster," hinting there's more to come.
Alongside big names like Styles making his Pyramid Stage debut and Cher taking the Sunday legends slot at age 81, you'll also catch Kraftwerk's first Glastonbury set plus Massive Attack and De La Soul.