'Glee' star Tobin welcomes daughter Meyer June Martin via surrogate
Entertainment
Glee's Becca Tobin just welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Meyer June Martin, via surrogate.
The news dropped during a live LadyGang podcast on July 23.
Meyer arrived early on July 19 because the surrogate, Katie, developed preeclampsia.
Meyer in NICU with feeding tube
Meyer was born five and a half weeks ahead of schedule and is currently in the NICU with a feeding tube but "doing good," according to Tobin.
Becca was hands-on during delivery, even helping the midwife, and chose Meyer's name to honor her great-grandfather and grandmother.
Meyer joins big brother Ford (also born via surrogacy), as Tobin continues to share her honest journey through infertility and motherhood.