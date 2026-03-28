Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in 'Super Mario...Movie'

Fan reactions

Fans celebrate Powell's casting in the film

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans. One user commented on Powell's post, "If you can feel the barrel roll, chase the barrel roll," while another said, "OF COURSE GLEN POWELL IS STAR FOX CUZ WHY WOULDN'T THAT BE THE CASE." Many fans also shared GIFs of McCloud to celebrate the news. The film is set to release on April 3 in India and will feature returning stars Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi.