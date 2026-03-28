Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in 'Super Mario...Movie'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Glen Powell, known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, has been announced as the voice of Fox McCloud in the upcoming animated film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The news was shared by Powell on social media. He shared a video of himself running through an empty theater, set to the Mario theme song, with large posters of characters from the film series visible in the background.
Fan reactions
Fans celebrate Powell's casting in the film
The announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans. One user commented on Powell's post, "If you can feel the barrel roll, chase the barrel roll," while another said, "OF COURSE GLEN POWELL IS STAR FOX CUZ WHY WOULDN'T THAT BE THE CASE." Many fans also shared GIFs of McCloud to celebrate the news. The film is set to release on April 3 in India and will feature returning stars Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi.
New additions
See the full cast here
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will also introduce new characters to the franchise. Bowser's son, Bowser Jr., will be voiced by Benny Safdie, while Brie Larson will lend her voice to Princess Rosalina. R.O.B., a toy robot that was once a Nintendo accessory, is also expected to appear in the animated film. The inclusion of McCloud has sparked discussions among fans about potential crossovers with characters not originally from the Mario universe.