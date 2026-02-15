Glitch Productions' 'Knights of Guinevere' gets full series order

No release date announced

"Knights of Guinevere" stands out as a psychological sci-fi thriller set on Park Planet, a cloud-based amusement park where workers Andi and Frankie uncover a malfunctioning android.

It's Glitch's first-ever 2D animated series after years of 3D work, using in-house animators for indie growth.

There's also a new trailer teasing more horror vibes, plus a limited art book up for grabs for three weeks if you're into behind-the-scenes stuff.

As Terrace puts it, "There's a story that's going to be told." She added, "And at some point, it's going to end. And I'm going to move on to the next thing."