Glitch Productions' 'Knights of Guinevere' gets full series order
Glitch Productions is turning its hit YouTube pilot "Knights of Guinevere" into a full series after it pulled in over 10 million views in five days since its September 2025 release; the pilot amassed 11.9 million viewers in its first week (no total of 'almost 17 million' is reported in the source).
The show comes from Dana Terrace, Zach Marcus, and John Bailey Owen—created after Terrace left Disney.
No release date announced
"Knights of Guinevere" stands out as a psychological sci-fi thriller set on Park Planet, a cloud-based amusement park where workers Andi and Frankie uncover a malfunctioning android.
It's Glitch's first-ever 2D animated series after years of 3D work, using in-house animators for indie growth.
There's also a new trailer teasing more horror vibes, plus a limited art book up for grabs for three weeks if you're into behind-the-scenes stuff.
As Terrace puts it, "There's a story that's going to be told." She added, "And at some point, it's going to end. And I'm going to move on to the next thing."