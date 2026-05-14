Ye turns to India amid global backlash

American rapper Ye , formerly known as Kanye West, will perform in India on May 23. This comes after his controversial past led to visa refusals in Australia and the UK. From going on anti-semitic rants on X to selling swastika branded clothes, he has upset many. Despite these controversies, India's live performance ecosystem is ready to welcome him with open arms. Why are these things not disrupting his India performance?

Audience perspective Indian audiences don't care about such controversies Wizcraft co-founder Andre Timmins told The Hindu that "India is not a fly-over country anymore" but "a must-stop" destination for international artists like Ye. Wizcraft is one of the organizers behind Ye's India act. Deepak Choudhary, founder-MD of Eva Live, which has brought Bryan Adams and Enrique Iglesias to India before, said, "The consumer knows what it wants. If they want to see (Ye), they'll come." Music journalist Amit Gurbaxani agreed, saying that Indian audiences don't care about such controversies.

Market dynamics Ye's craze in India is what matters The report held that India's concert economy is unique, as even though an artist's controversy can impact sponsorships, it won't diminish public demand. Talent agencies brief international artists about what they can say, wear, comment, or sing in India. But other than that, if the general public has a craze for you, you are good to go.

Advertisement