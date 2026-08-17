Prime Video announces release date for Barun Sobti-starrer 'Babita Singh...'

Babita Singh Reporting tells the story of a suspended police officer, Babita (Sajayan), who is known for her people-pleasing nature.

After the murder of a childhood friend, she embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery to uncover the truth.

The project is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three.