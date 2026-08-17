Prime Video announces release date for Barun Sobti-starrer 'Babita Singh...'
What's the story
Prime Video has announced the global release date for its upcoming Indian investigative drama, Babita Singh Reporting. The movie will be available worldwide on August 28. Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the movie stars Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti, and Anshumaan Pushkar in lead roles.
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about the movie
Babita Singh Reporting tells the story of a suspended police officer, Babita (Sajayan), who is known for her people-pleasing nature.
After the murder of a childhood friend, she embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery to uncover the truth.
The project is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani under Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three.
Film themes
What to expect from the drama
The film delves into the complexities of family dynamics against the backdrop of a murder investigation.
Prime Video describes it as a "raw and authentic portrait of a woman confronting the choices that have shaped her life."
Sudip Sharma serves as the executive producer for this project.
Director's statement
Prime Video's faith in the project
Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said Babita Singh Reporting is a "strong testament" to the platform's vision of championing stories that are "distinctive, authentic, and emotionally engaging."
Sharma added that the film is about "the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life."