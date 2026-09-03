Surprise hit 'Hanuman Ansh' will now release globally

Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan K Anand, opened in India on August 7 with a modest collection of around ₹10L. However, its devotional theme and positive word-of-mouth helped it gain momentum at the box office.

The film reportedly crossed ₹73 crore in domestic gross collections, making it a notable sleeper hit.

Hombale Films announced the global release on social media, expressing pride in taking Hanuman Ansh to international audiences through Hombale Overseas.