Surprise hit 'Hanuman Ansh' will now release globally
What's the story
Hombale Films has announced that the recent domestic box office hit, Hanuman Ansh, will be released globally via its Hombale Overseas. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, with Phars Film as the local distribution partner. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and produced under the SWAMbhu Media Network banner, Hanuman Ansh tells the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba or Maharaj-ji.
Box office journey
'Hanuman Ansh' box office journey
Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan K Anand, opened in India on August 7 with a modest collection of around ₹10L. However, its devotional theme and positive word-of-mouth helped it gain momentum at the box office.
The film reportedly crossed ₹73 crore in domestic gross collections, making it a notable sleeper hit.
Hombale Films announced the global release on social media, expressing pride in taking Hanuman Ansh to international audiences through Hombale Overseas.
Global reach
Hombale Films continues to expand overseas distribution efforts
The overseas release of Hanuman Ansh is part of Hombale Films's strategy to strengthen its foothold in international markets.
The production house has previously backed pan-Indian titles such as KGF, Salaar, and Kantara, which have enjoyed immense popularity beyond their original language markets.
With Hanuman Ansh, Hombale Overseas is now broadening its international distribution efforts to a film that has already achieved considerable success domestically.
Film's theme
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
The film Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba.
Satyaa plays Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage in his life.
The cast also includes Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey.
The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes with a 'U' certificate.