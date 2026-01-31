'Godan' trailer launch: Vinod Chaudhary meets Yogi Adityanath

Godan's message and UP government's cow protection initiatives

Chaudhary shared that Godan isn't just a movie—it's about encouraging youth to care about traditions like cow protection and panchgavya science (the benefits of five cow products).

He praised Adityanath's leadership, highlighting that UP has opened over 7,500 cow shelters in nine years and the protection of more than 12 lakh destitute cattle.

The government has also cracked down on smugglers and set up special committees to keep these efforts going strong.