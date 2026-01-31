'Godan' trailer launch: Vinod Chaudhary meets Yogi Adityanath
The trailer for Godan just dropped in Lucknow, launched during producer-director Vinod Chaudhary's courtesy visit to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Chaudhary is hoping the film gets tax-free status before its big release on February 6, 2026.
Godan aims to spotlight cow protection and Indian cultural values, especially reaching out to young people.
Godan's message and UP government's cow protection initiatives
Chaudhary shared that Godan isn't just a movie—it's about encouraging youth to care about traditions like cow protection and panchgavya science (the benefits of five cow products).
He praised Adityanath's leadership, highlighting that UP has opened over 7,500 cow shelters in nine years and the protection of more than 12 lakh destitute cattle.
The government has also cracked down on smugglers and set up special committees to keep these efforts going strong.
Notable guests at the event
The event saw several notable guests including Shantanu Shukla (publicity head), Dr. Kapil Tyagi from Yatharth Hospital, and Nawal Kishor, who were present as Godan gears up for its nationwide release next month.