'Godzilla Minus Zero' $109 million global, India ₹3cr delayed by 'Ramayana'
Godzilla Minus Zero has crossed $109 million worldwide since its November 6 release, with big wins in North America and Japan.
But in India, the film had a slow start, earning just ₹3 crore on opening weekend, partly because its release was delayed to November 20 after IMAX screens were taken by the Hindi film Ramayana.
'Godzilla Minus Zero' sets US record
Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero opened in the US to record numbers, earning close to $30 million in its first weekend in North America, a record for any non-English film.
Still, it couldn't compete with Ramayana, which dominated Asian markets and raked in ₹1,142 crore ($123 million) from India alone.
With only 25% occupancy across 200 screens, Godzilla just couldn't roar as loud as local hits this time.