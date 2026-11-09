'Godzilla Minus Zero' $63 million worldwide, 'Ramayana: Part 1' ₹507.20cr worldwide

Godzilla Minus Zero just pulled off a surprise win at the global box office, earning $63 million (about ₹592.91 crore) worldwide, even with a limited international release.

Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, it was especially big in North America, where it made half its total earnings.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 brought in ₹507.20 crore (around $54 million) globally and had a strong start in India with ₹285.20 crore in the domestic market over four days.