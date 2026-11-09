'Godzilla Minus Zero' opens $63 million worldwide and outperforms 'Ramayana'
Godzilla Minus Zero, the latest entry from Japan's iconic monster franchise, smashed expectations with a $63 million opening weekend worldwide.
It easily outperformed India's big-budget Ramayana, especially in North America where Godzilla earned 260% more than Ramayana, even though its budget was just $19 million compared to Ramayana's massive $210 million.
'Ramayana' pulls ₹290cr India
While Godzilla Minus Zero led the North American box office with $31.6 million, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend only managed $8.7 million there, finishing fifth.
Back home in India, Ramayana did better, pulling in around ₹290 crore (more than $30 million), but it still couldn't match Godzilla's global numbers, impressively achieved without even releasing in South Asia, where Ramayana continued to fill IMAX screens.