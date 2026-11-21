'Godzilla Minus Zero' opens in India, ₹70L from 477 shows
Godzilla Minus Zero, a Japanese action-adventure film directed by Takashi Yamazaki, just landed in Indian theaters and made a solid first impression: ₹70 lakh on opening day from 477 shows.
With a 16.3% occupancy rate and more screenings lined up, it looks set for even bigger numbers.
Advance sales 'Godzilla Minus Zero' ₹75.82L
Advance bookings are promising too: ₹75.82 lakh for day two (over 20,000 tickets sold) and Sunday sales at ₹65.28 lakh.
The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe and is available in both Japanese and English.
Set in postwar Japan after Godzilla's rampage, it follows Koichi and Noriko as they try to rebuild their lives amidst the chaos.