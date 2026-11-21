Advance bookings are promising too: ₹75.82 lakh for day two (over 20,000 tickets sold) and Sunday sales at ₹65.28 lakh.

The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe and is available in both Japanese and English.

Set in postwar Japan after Godzilla's rampage, it follows Koichi and Noriko as they try to rebuild their lives amidst the chaos.