'Godzilla Minus Zero' finally gets India release date
What's the story
The highly anticipated Japanese film, Godzilla Minus Zero, will finally be released in India on November 20. Nayana Bijli, Lead-Distribution, Licensing & Content Acquisition at PVR INOX Pictures Limited, confirmed the news to Bollywood Hungama. The announcement comes after a long wait and much speculation among fans about the film's Indian release.
Release details
Film to be released in IMAX
Bijli also confirmed, "Yes, Godzilla Minus Zero will be released in IMAX."
"We have a busy November and December. Godzilla Minus Zero is releasing on November 20."
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping also arrives in cinemas on the same day."
"We are also releasing Victorian Psycho, Above The Below, Eetha, and many other titles of different genres and languages."
Anticipation
'I am especially excited about 'Godzilla Minus Zero'
Bijli also expressed her excitement over the film's release.
She said, "I am especially excited about Godzilla Minus Zero, especially after learning about how it's been received all over the world."
"Hence, it can be really interesting to see how it unfolds here."