'Godzilla Minus Zero' finally gets India release date

Bijli also confirmed, "Yes, Godzilla Minus Zero will be released in IMAX."

"We have a busy November and December. Godzilla Minus Zero is releasing on November 20."

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping also arrives in cinemas on the same day."

"We are also releasing Victorian Psycho, Above The Below, Eetha, and many other titles of different genres and languages."