'Godzilla Minus Zero' shows Noriko survives thanks to G-cells
Entertainment
Godzilla Minus Zero isn't just about epic monster battles: it dives into the Shikishima family's struggles as they try to stop Godzilla and Ghidorah.
The big twist? Noriko survives thanks to G-cells in her blood, a throwback to classic Godzilla lore.
Yamazaki: neck mark became plot point
Director Takashi Yamazaki shared that Noriko's mysterious neck mark wasn't planned at first but became a major plot point, adding tension as the family hides her condition from authorities.
Cast members were glad the film took the path they hoped it would, and Minami Hamabe says she's open to exploring more of Godzilla and Noriko's story in future films.