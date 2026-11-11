Goel's son defends father amid 'Bigg Boss 20' touching allegation
Aryaveer, son of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Manish Goel, has spoken up for his dad after a heated controversy with fellow housemate Qazi Touqeer.
Aryaveer called out some of Touqeer's fans as "The blindness and toxicity are honestly unbelievable," making it clear he's not intimidated by the online backlash.
The controversy has taken a new turn when accusations of inappropriate touching were made against Manish (a claim Aryaveer strongly denied).
Goel's son says Touqeer provoked
Aryaveer explained that his dad and Touqeer were actually friends who liked to joke around, but things got messy when allegations surfaced.
He believes Touqeer provoked his father, which only escalated things unnecessarily.
Disappointed by how the situation was handled, Aryaveer said, "I am not scared of any of you," showing full support for Manish.