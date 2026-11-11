Goel's son defends father amid 'Bigg Boss 20' touching allegation

Aryaveer, son of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Manish Goel, has spoken up for his dad after a heated controversy with fellow housemate Qazi Touqeer.

Aryaveer called out some of Touqeer's fans as "The blindness and toxicity are honestly unbelievable," making it clear he's not intimidated by the online backlash.

The controversy has taken a new turn when accusations of inappropriate touching were made against Manish (a claim Aryaveer strongly denied).